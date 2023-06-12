Emanuel Auromond Bedford, indicted last year for the kidnapping and murder of a Pageland woman, was taken back into custody Sunday, June 11, after escaping from the Chesterfield County Detention Center late Saturday, June 10.
Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater said his department was notified of Bedford’s escape at 9:42 p.m. Saturday and had him back in custody at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, which was a little under four hours. He said Bedford was apprehended on Honeycutt Lane in Chesterfield.
According to a release by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the manhunt involved over 40 police officers, tracking dogs and a helicopter. Streater said his department was assisted by the Chesterfield Police Department, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“I’m proud of the hard work everyone did to get him back in custody,” Streater said.
Bedford, 30, was previously indicted with the kidnapping and death of Deidre Reid, a Pageland woman who has not been seen by her family since Sept. 3, 2021. He has been serving time in the county detention center without bond since March 2022.
Reid’s family had reported that she left home to drive Bedford to the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte, N.C. so he could return to his home in Augusta, Ga. Her vehicle was eventually found submerged in a pond about 11 miles away from Bedford’s home. It was reported that DNA testing confirmed that Deidre’s blood was found in her car. Her body has not been discovered.
James Reid, brother of Deidre Reid, said he would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved in taking Bedford back into custody.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are investigating how Bedford was able to escape from the detention center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an additional warrant was served on Bedford for Escape after his capture.