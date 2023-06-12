Emanuel Auromond Bedford

Emanuel Auromond Bedford

 Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office

Emanuel Auromond Bedford, indicted last year for the kidnapping and murder of a Pageland woman, was taken back into custody Sunday, June 11, after escaping from the Chesterfield County Detention Center late Saturday, June 10.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater said his department was notified of Bedford’s escape at 9:42 p.m. Saturday and had him back in custody at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, which was a little under four hours. He said Bedford was apprehended on Honeycutt Lane in Chesterfield.