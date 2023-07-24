JEFFERSON — The Fannie D. Lowry Memorial Library, 500 N. Main St., Jefferson, had a canine visitor July 12 during its Summer Reading Program.
Deputies of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office brought special canine, London, to the Jefferson library branch to give children of the program a chance to meet a search and rescue dog.
Gracyn Williamson, assistant director/youth services manager of the library, said the children were excited about seeing London and getting a chance to pet him.
“They were very affectionate towards London,” Williamson remarked. “And they enjoyed getting to pet her.”
In addition to a having a visit with London, the children watched a demonstration of how bloodhounds track for search and rescue.
“The Chesterfield County Library System is so thankful that the Sheriff’s Department was willing to participate in our Summer Reading Program,” Williamson said. “We hope to partner with them again in the future.”