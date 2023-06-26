Chesterfield County 250th Committee Meeting
There will be a meeting held on Thursday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m., at the Chesterfield County Economic Development Office located at 700 West Blvd in Chesterfield for those interested in serving on a committee for the education, commemoration, and celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.
Northeastern Technical College is hosting two Esports Summer Camps this summer for middle and high school students.
The middle school camp (6th-8th grades) is July 11-13, and the high school camp (9th-12th grades) is July 17-19. Both camps are at the NETC Cheraw campus and include lunch daily. Registration for the camps is now open and interested participants can secure their spots at www.netc.edu. Cost for the three-day camp is $50, and covers topics aimed at developing essential gaming skills including; interactive sessions focusing on hand-eye coordination, strategy development, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Spaces for both camps are limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.
To learn more about the Esports Summer Camps and to register, please visit www.netc.edu.