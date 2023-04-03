Local fire departments respond to mobile home fire

High Point Fire Department, along with Pageland and Sandhill fire departments responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning on Smyrna Church Road in Pageland.
Lanes Creek Fire Department was also dispatched for mutual aid. Lifeguard EMS responded to the residential fire as well.
According to High Point Chief Bill Busse, the cause of the fire was accidental.
According to online reports from High Point and Pageland fire departments, first responders arrived on the scene and found a double-wide mobile home had fire showing from the rear of the home. All of the fire departments joined together to extinguish the fire. Overhaul operations lasted about two hours.
The reports stated that everyone from the residence evacuated the residence safely, but four pets did not survive. One firefighter was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with relief services. According to a press release by the organization, its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.