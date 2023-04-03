Local fire departments respond to mobile home fire

High Point, Pageland, and Sandhill fire departments responded to mobile home fire on Smyrna Church Road early Sunday morning.

 Photo contributed

High Point Fire Department, along with Pageland and Sandhill fire departments responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning on Smyrna Church Road in Pageland.

Lanes Creek Fire Department was also dispatched for mutual aid. Lifeguard EMS responded to the residential fire as well.

Trending Videos