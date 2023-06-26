Party Pop! is a new business that offers balloon arches and designs for any occasion.
Tiffany Hicks, business owner, said whether it is a birthday party, wedding, pool party, or any other event, her business just wants to make the customers happy and to always provide the best services for them.
Hicks said she started Party Pop! because she has always loved party planning and decorating for different occasions.
“Starting a new business is stressful,” she said. “But I will strive to do the best I can to fulfill the customers’ needs.”
Hicks said her business, which just opened in June, will provide services for residents of Chesterfield County and surrounding areas. She said the business is always open for inquiries and pricing. Potential customers can email her at partypopballoon@gmail.com, or they can text her at 704-242-2123.
You can also check the business out on its social media page.
Hicks has worked for UPS for the last 15 years. She is a 2007 graduate of Forest Hills High School and is from Marshville, N.C.