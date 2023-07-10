Mr. Norman Patrick Caldwell Jr., 66, of Wingate, N.C., went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Mr. Caldwell was born on Jan. 17, 1957 in Monroe, NC to the late Norman Patrick Caldwell, Sr. and Caronell Gaskins Caldwell. Patrick had many nicknames, “Father, Hound Dog, Candy Man, White Chocolate, etc. ... He worked at Pat Craft for 20 years, which is now Shaw Industries. He grew up attending First Baptist Church of Pageland, and now is a member of Hope of Israel in Charlotte, NC. Because of his love for the outdoors, he was the Past President of the Monroe Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. He was a member of the Hope of Israel Oneg Team and a board member of the Good News Ministry of Rev. Ron Jackson. Patrick was generous to all that knew him and he never met a stranger.