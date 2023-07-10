Mr. Norman Patrick Caldwell Jr., 66, of Wingate, N.C., went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Mr. Caldwell was born on Jan. 17, 1957 in Monroe, NC to the late Norman Patrick Caldwell, Sr. and Caronell Gaskins Caldwell. Patrick had many nicknames, “Father, Hound Dog, Candy Man, White Chocolate, etc. ... He worked at Pat Craft for 20 years, which is now Shaw Industries. He grew up attending First Baptist Church of Pageland, and now is a member of Hope of Israel in Charlotte, NC. Because of his love for the outdoors, he was the Past President of the Monroe Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. He was a member of the Hope of Israel Oneg Team and a board member of the Good News Ministry of Rev. Ron Jackson. Patrick was generous to all that knew him and he never met a stranger.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Caldwell.
Mr. Caldwell is survived by his wife, Wanda Auman Caldwell of Wingate, NC; step-sons, Christopher Moore (Diane); his children, Madison and Max; James Haltom (Claire); his son, Houston; Marcus Alan Haltom (Amber); his children, Amelia, Ashton and Avery; Benjamin Bullard (Courtney); his children, Stella, Baby Warren; step-daughter, Corey Dixon (Michael); brother, Philip Gaskins Caldwell (Toni) of Concord, NC; sister, Melinda Caldwell Cato of Pageland; uncle, Donnie Gaskins (Geraldine) of Chesterfield and pets, Bella and Ezekiel Blue.
There will be a visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 17, at First Baptist Church of Pageland Fellowship Hall. There will a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at First Baptist Church of Pageland with Dr. Joel Dale and Pastor Ron Jackson officiating. Inurnment will follow at First Baptist Church of Pageland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Magic Foundation, RSS Research & Education Fund, 4200 Cantera Drive, Suite 106, Warrenville, IL 60555.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the family.