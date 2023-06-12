Local fire departments respond to commercial structure fire

Local fire departments responded to structural fire at Circle S Ranch Shaving Mill in Pageland Monday, June 5.

 Contributed

High Point, Sandhill, Ruby/Mt. Croghan, and Pageland fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire at the Circle S Ranch Shaving Mill on Sims Rd. at approximately 8:05 a.m. Monday, June 5.

According to a news release from High Point Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene to find a fire had ignited inside the drying section of the equipment and spread throughout the machine, endangering the bulk storage building.