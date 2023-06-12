Local fire departments respond to commercial structure fire

High Point, Sandhill, Ruby/Mt. Croghan, and Pageland fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire at the Circle S Ranch Shaving Mill on Sims Rd. at approximately 8:05 a.m. Monday, June 5.
According to a news release from High Point Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene to find a fire had ignited inside the drying section of the equipment and spread throughout the machine, endangering the bulk storage building.
Hose lines were advanced and Sandhill Fire Dept. used their ladder truck to get to access panels near the top of the machine. Additional firefighters climbed the catwalk ladders to get to additional access panels.
A portable water tank, known as a drop tank, was set up and tankers from Ruby/Mt. Croghan and High Point Fire departments shuttled water to the scene.
While the initial fire was knocked out quickly, firefighters were on scene for five hours extinguishing fires that had spread throughout the machine, the report stated.