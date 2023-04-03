McLaughlin speaks at PPD prayer breakfast

The Rev. Trent McLaughlin, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church of Lancaster, shared three principles of “getting across that flooded river” during the Pageland Police Department’s monthly prayer and devotion Thursday (March 23).
Rev. McLaughlin said we often want God to do something for us, but we are not prepared to receive it.
“We’re living in a time when we need to get back to principles of trusting God,” Rev. McLaughlin remarked.
He said we must first trust the word of God. Then we must trust “the walk.” And finally, we must be a witness.
McLaughlin referred to biblical scriptures from the book of Joshua. He said the children of Israel had spent 40 years in the wilderness, and it was time for them to go in to possess the land God promised them.
He said Joshua told the people to “sanctify yourselves.” He pointed out that sanctify means to “prepare” yourselves.
When they got to the Jordan River, it was flooded, McLaughlin said.
“How did they get across the river?” he asked the group. “They had to trust the word of God, and they had to trust the walk.”
McLaughlin said when the priests’ feet rested in the river, the waters receded and the people were able to pass over. Afterwards, he said stones from the Jordan were left as a witness for the children.
McLaughlin said being a witness is important.
“Let your light shine for Christ,” he urged. “So that people will ask — what mean you of this light in you?”
Chief Dean Short encouraged the participants to let their lights shine as well. He said to invite other people from the community to the meetings.
The prayer breakfast and devotion meetings are scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Pageland Community Center on the fourth Thursday of each month.