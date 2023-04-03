McLaughlin speaks at PPD prayer breakfast

The Rev. Trent McLaughlin, speaker for PPD prayer breakfast, is pictured.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

The Rev. Trent McLaughlin, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church of Lancaster, shared three principles of “getting across that flooded river” during the Pageland Police Department’s monthly prayer and devotion Thursday (March 23).

Rev. McLaughlin said we often want God to do something for us, but we are not prepared to receive it.

Trending Videos