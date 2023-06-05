Bereavement Support Group Meeting
Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation will sponsor a Bereavement Support Group meeting Thursday, June 15, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the office, located at 122 Main Street, Chesterfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bereavement Support Group Meeting
Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation will sponsor a Bereavement Support Group meeting Thursday, June 15, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the office, located at 122 Main Street, Chesterfield.
Join us as we share our own unique grief journeys and as we cherish memories of our loved ones.
For more information, contact Cindy Beard at 843-623-9155. Light refreshments will be served.
Roll-A-Luggage Care Package Campaign donations nearing deadline
The donation deadline for the Roll-A-Luggage Care Package Campaign is quickly approaching. There is still time to donate. Please consider sponsoring a luggage to impact a life.
You may also give monetary donations, and we will do the shopping for you. There is no donation too big or small.
1. To sponsor a backpack or luggage by filling it up with essential items. Please inbox Brandi Porter or Melissa Rorie for details.
2. To make a monetary donation, you may pay in the following ways:
a. CashApp: $HeadzUpSolutionsInc
b. Pay Online: http://pay.headzupsolutions.org
c. Mail payment (Please inbox Brandi Porter or Melissa Rorie for details)
Drop-off/Pick-Up dates will be announced soon for Central High, McBee High, and South Pointe Christian schools.
Your help, patience, and support are greatly appreciated. If you have care packages or supplies that need to be picked up now, please let us know. We will make arrangements to meet you.
Father’s Day Field Day
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church is hosting a Father’s Day Field Day on Saturday, June 17, from 12 noon until 5 pm.
Fathers are encouraged to fellowship with other fathers and their sons and daughters. Many indoor/outdoor activities are planned for children ages 3 — 18 and their parents. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Please bring lawn chairs and mark any equipment or possessions you bring. Refreshments will be provided. Person of contact is Paul Brewer, 672-6311.
Juneteenth Celebration scheduled
Pageland’s third annual Juneteenth Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Moore’s Park, 119 S. Pearl St.
The event will feature over 30 vendors, food trucks, raffles, a live band, a DJ, and the African Drum Circle.
To register as a vendor, go to pagelandjuneteenth@gmail.com, or you can call 843-622-4739.