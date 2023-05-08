Rounding a curve on Highway 107, I saw water spurting from handsome stonework set in a mountain. Moody Spring, I knew we’d stop. I had no qualms about drinking the spring’s water. It had no taste. That’s what made it great. It sure beat plastic-bottled water and city water. But moody? Well, no moodiness accompanied my sip of water other than joy. Sipping that cold, clear water felt rebellious and I’ll add, natural.

Sipping nature’s water isn’t as easy or safe as it once was. We live in a time when folks advise you not to sip naturally occurring water. While in the mountains photographing waterfalls for two days, Photographer Robert Clark and I saw many a cold, pure brook and I wanted so much to get on my knees and cup that cold water to my mouth, but I didn’t. At Moody Springs I put apprehensions aside. Over the past two weeks I’ve enjoyed water from two springs: Blackville’s Healing Spring and now Moody Springs. One’s legendary for its healing water and Moody Springs has a story as well.

Trending Videos