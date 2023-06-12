About a decade ago, a young father found himself the sole caretaker of his two young sons. He was facing seemingly insurmountable challenges as he worked to make ends meet.

He turned to his parents and asked for help in caring for his boys while he worked to stabilize his life. As many families have experienced, it soon became clear that this temporary situation needed to become permanent for the well-being of the children.

Donna Waites is president of the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina.