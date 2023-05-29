More than 80 runners braved the heavy outpouring of rain to participate in the annual Jason Hicks Memorial 5K race Saturday, May 27. The race started and ended at the Pageland Community Center.

The top five male winners of the race were Cooper Jeffcoat, finishing in 18:46.5 minutes; Kade Ashcraft, 19:05.6; Luis Lopez, 20:31.7; Kaiden Johnson, 20:32.7; and Braden Crawford, 20:52.1.

