More than 80 runners braved the heavy outpouring of rain to participate in the annual Jason Hicks Memorial 5K race Saturday, May 27. The race started and ended at the Pageland Community Center.
The top five male winners of the race were Cooper Jeffcoat, finishing in 18:46.5 minutes; Kade Ashcraft, 19:05.6; Luis Lopez, 20:31.7; Kaiden Johnson, 20:32.7; and Braden Crawford, 20:52.1.
The top five female winners of the race were Amira Raso, 22:07.9 minutes; Gracen Tucker, 25:03.5; Adileigh Rountree, 27:12.0; Charlee Truesdale, 27:35.8; and Stephanie Truesdale, 27:57.6.
All proceeds from the event go to the SSgt. Jason Hicks Scholarship Fund. The scholarship has been awarded annually to a graduating senior from Central High since 2003.
Hicks, along with five other U.S. Air Force Combat Search and Rescue airmen, were killed in action in 2003 while on a humanitarian mission in Afghanistan. This mission was part of Operation Enduring Freedom.