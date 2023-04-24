MAURICE WILLIAMS TRIBUTE

Lancaster singer/songwriter Maurice Williams will be honored at a tribute program April 29.

 supplied

Lancaster will honor local singer/songwriter Maurice Williams with a tribute and celebration next weekend.

The program, Maurice Williams: His Story. His Music, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Lancaster County Community Center, 508 E. Meeting St. The free event is open to all.

Trending Videos