Dr. Omoro King has been named the chief of Student Services for the Chesterfield County School District.
Dr. King has been in education for more than 20 years. He began his career as a mathematics teacher at Cheraw High and McBee High. He served as an assistant principal at Long Middle. He was also principal at Jefferson Elementary and New Heights Middle.
King was varsity basketball coach at McBee High for several years. He is currently serving as director of Elementary Education for the Darlington County School District until the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
King earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Supervision, as well as an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership and Supervision from Wingate University. He earned a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Cambridge College and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of South Carolina.
He is a recent graduate of South Carolina Afterschool Leaders Empowered (SCALE), a year-long fellowship developing highly effective leaders in the field of afterschool and summer learning.
King and his wife have been married for 15 years and have two sons who attend Chesterfield County Schools.