Dr. Omoro King

Dr. Omoro King

 Photo contributed

Dr. Omoro King has been named the chief of Student Services for the Chesterfield County School District.

Dr. King has been in education for more than 20 years. He began his career as a mathematics teacher at Cheraw High and McBee High. He served as an assistant principal at Long Middle. He was also principal at Jefferson Elementary and New Heights Middle.

Trending Videos