Area students earn honors at USCL
Area students attending the University of South Carolina-Lancaster were announced to the school’s Honor’s List for the Spring semester.
Students recognized to the President’s Honor List earned a grade point average of 4.00, while taking a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.
Students recognized to the Dean’s Honor List earned a grade point average of 3.50 or higher, while taking a minimum of 12 credited semester hours. Earning President’s Honors automatically qualifies a student for Dean’s Honors.
• Jefferson: Rebecca Miller
• Pageland: Mallorie Gleaton, Noah Bradley Johns, Hannah Nicholson
• Jefferson: Emily L. Lamere, Grant Tanner Mullis
• Mount Croghan: Walker Sowell
• Pageland: Kinley Brynn Calloway, Edgar Alan Guzman, Jacob Jordan, Chloe McMillan, Trent William Neuberth
President’s Honors List
• Pageland: Kylie D. Sims
Dean’s Honors List
• Jefferson: Abigail Elizabeth Hunter
• Pageland: Gracie Beth Helms