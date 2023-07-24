PAGNWS-07-25-23 BINGO ART

Local seniors enjoyed playing Bingo and a time of fellowship at the Pageland Community Library on Wednesday.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

The seniors had fun as they won prizes, ate delicious food, and had a chance to fellowship with each other.