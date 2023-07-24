Local seniors enjoyed a time of Bingo at the Pageland Community Library on Wednesday (July 19).
The seniors had fun as they won prizes, ate delicious food, and had a chance to fellowship with each other.
“It’s entertaining and fun,” remarked Cindy Beard, executive director of Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation. “It keeps our seniors engaged.”
Beard said playing Bingo is very beneficial for seniors, both socially and cognitively. It also helps with hand-eye coordination, she said.
She said one of the social benefits of playing the game is being able to develop new friendships.
Kim Lowry, librarian at the Pageland facility, appeared to get a “kick” out of calling numbers for the game.
The monthly activity is sponsored by the Pageland Community Library and the Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation.
The Cheraw and Chesterfield libraries also partner with the Hospice Foundation to sponsor Bingo at their locations each month.