S.C. House Reps. Richie Yow (R-53), Doug Gilliam (R-42) and Bill Taylor (R-86) pose with S.C. National Guard soldiers on the Texas/Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Texas.

 Supplied

Have you heard about Operation Lone Star? You are likely unaware because it hasn’t received much attention.

I’m writing to give you a firsthand account of this vital military operation. I hope you will be as proud of our home-grown soldiers as I am.