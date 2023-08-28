The Central High Eagles took home a win with a 35-3 victory on the road against the Parkwood Wolf Pack, in Monroe, N.C.
The non-conference game followed the Eagles 20-34 loss against Darlington last week.
The Eagles held Parkwood to only three points in the game.
According to data from Maxpreps, Central scored twice in the first quarter, and again in the second quarter, to take them into halftime with an 18-point lead. The Eagles would go on to score two more times in the second half.
The Eagles will face Marion at home this Friday, Sept. 1.