Tucker named principal of Ruby Elementary

Angie Tucker has been named principal of Ruby Elementary School for Chesterfield County School District beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. Tucker is in her 24th year of education, all of which have been in Chesterfield County School District.
Tucker began her career in Chesterfield County School District in 1999 as a resource teacher at Edwards Elementary, where she later became the literacy coach in 2013 and the assistant principal in 2018. In January 2022, Tucker was named principal of Jefferson Elementary, where she has served one and a half years.