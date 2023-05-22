The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) issued a press release on its official Facebook page stating that on May 14, they received a tip on an illegal cockfighting event.
According to the release, the event occurred in the 100 block of Prospect Church Road in the Middendorf area of Chesterfield County.
CCSO reported approximately 20 of its officers responded, along with the Department of Natural Resources, and as a result, multiple charges were made. While the release did not disclose the names of the individuals charged, it detailed the charges as follows.
- 38 charged with cockfighting
- One charged with unlawful possession of a weapon
- One charged with possession with intent to distribute Marijuana
- Seven charged with possession of marijuana
- One charged with possession of Fentanyl
CCSO reported in an addition to the charges, the following items were seized by law enforcement
$15,295.39 in cash
- Two jars of moonshine
- One pickup truck
- Four trailers
- One computer
- Multiple sets of scales
- Misc. cockfighting equipment
CCSO reported 16 vehicles were towed from the scene and 112 chickens were rescued.
Sheriff Cambo Streater thanked all of the law enforcement officers and support personal in the release who sacrificed their Mother’s Day by responding to the call. Streater said the staff at the Chesterfield County Detention Center did an outstanding job with the booking process.