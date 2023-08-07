Sixth graders were introduced to lockers and dress code policy during New Heights Middle School Sixth Grade Orientation on Monday, July 31.

The sixth graders and their parents met in the school cafeteria, where they were greeted by principal, Anthony Miller, and other staff members. Miller went over information concerning the school dress code and the school cell phone policy. Seventh and eight grade volunteers demonstrated what the school’s dress code looks like, since wearing uniforms is new to the sixth graders.