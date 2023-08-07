Sixth graders were introduced to lockers and dress code policy during New Heights Middle School Sixth Grade Orientation on Monday, July 31.
The sixth graders and their parents met in the school cafeteria, where they were greeted by principal, Anthony Miller, and other staff members. Miller went over information concerning the school dress code and the school cell phone policy. Seventh and eight grade volunteers demonstrated what the school’s dress code looks like, since wearing uniforms is new to the sixth graders.
The students followed their homeroom teachers to their classrooms, where they received class schedules and were introduced to classroom procedures.
Students then went through an abbreviated class schedule. The brief sessions allowed them to get acquainted with their subject area teachers and their classroom procedures.
During the orientation, the sixth graders practiced opening their lockers. To many of them, this was a very trying, as well as exciting experience, especially since this was the first time they have had the privilege of having their own lockers at school.
Locker anxiety is one of the biggest fears students have when transitioning from elementary to middle school. Many of them got assistance from parents, older siblings, or staff members.