James Michael “Mike” Smith, a devoted family man, esteemed professional, and cherished community member, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sept. 4, 2023, in Pageland, South Carolina.
Born on April 15, 1948, in Monroe, North Carolina, Mike made a profound impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him during his 75 years of life. Mike began his educational journey as a 1966 graduate of Pageland High School. Mike was also a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Navy for four years. After leaving the Navy, Mike returned to his beloved hometown of Pageland where he began his college years. He attended Wingate University, where he earned his associate’s degree. He furthered his studies at Duke University Medical Center — School of Radiologic Technology. His passion for healthcare led to a rewarding 40-year career in radiology. He was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Pageland, where he served as a deacon, secretary/treasurer, and member of the Joyful Noise Sunday School Class. His faith was an integral part of his life, and he was a beacon of strength and comfort to his fellow church members. Mike was known for his interests and hobbies that brought joy both to him and those around him. He loved watching westerns on TV. He was also a talented cook and gardener, and he found peace and tranquility in fishing and spending time at the lake. Yet, his favorite pastime was spending quality time with his family and friends, especially his beloved grandchildren.