Charles Redfearn has been named principal of Jefferson Elementary School for the Chesterfield County School District beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. Redfearn is in his 23rd year of education, all of which have been in Chesterfield County School District.
Redfearn began his career in 2000 as a special education teacher at Pageland Middle School. He then transitioned to New Heights Middle School, where he was Teacher of the Year in 2010. He transferred to Long Middle School, where he was also selected as Teacher of the Year, and he later represented Chesterfield County as the District Teacher of the Year in 2017.
After teaching a total of 20 years, Redfearn became the assistant principal for Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School, where he has served for the last three years.
Redfearn earned a bachelor of science in psychology, followed by a masters in Instructional Accommodations from Francis Marion University. He also earned a masters in Counseling and Licensure in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.
Redfearn has presented professionally for Chesterfield County School District at various conferences statewide. He has also served as one of the District’s CPI facilitators. He is a graduate of the District’s Aspiring Principals Program.
He currently resides in Cheraw with his wife, Charity, and four sons, David, Javis, Roman, and Lucas.