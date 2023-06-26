The school resource officers (SROs) of Chesterfield County are hosting and supervising their first Summer Camp July 10-13 at Copeland Park, 108 Watershed Road, Chesterfield, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The camp is free and is open to children ages 9-14. Lunch will be provided daily.
If you wish for your child to participate in the summer camp, you must complete the form. Forms can be picked up at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, 203 Watson St., Chesterfield, or from any SRO. They can also be downloaded from the CCSO Facebook page. Completed forms can be emailed to First Sgt. Larry at lbrown@chesterfieldsheriff.org, dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office, or faxed to 843-623-3534. The camp is limited to the first 100 to register. The deadline to register is July 5 at noon.
Brown said the SROs are striving to build a bridge with the youth, while providing fun, safety education, recreation programs, outdoor experience, and group activities.
For more information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.