The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee are seeking help from the public in relation to a recent suspicious fire.

On March 16, a fire was reported by a passing motorist on U.S. Highway 52 North near Midway Road in Cheraw. The blaze was in a staging area and involved two tractors belonging to a road crew. The tractors that were burned were being used to repave the same stretch of highway in Chesterfield County.

Trending Videos