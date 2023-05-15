African Drum Circle

The African Drum Circle was a highlight of last year’s Juneteenth celebration.

 File photo

Pageland’s third annual Juneteenth Celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Moore’s Park, 119 S. Pearl St.

The event will feature over 30 vendors, food trucks, raffles, a live band, a DJ, and the African Drum Circle. There will also be activities for the kids and much more.

