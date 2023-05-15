Pageland’s third annual Juneteenth Celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Moore’s Park, 119 S. Pearl St.
The event will feature over 30 vendors, food trucks, raffles, a live band, a DJ, and the African Drum Circle. There will also be activities for the kids and much more.
Jennifer McBride-Ladson, coordinator for the event, said she has been working diligently to make sure this year’s celebration is a success.
“I’m trying to do some more activities that will involve the crowd more,” she said.
McBride-Ladson said t-shirts for the event can be purchased at Rivers Graphics, 306 N. Pearl St.