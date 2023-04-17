Ronnie Eugene Huntley, age 76, passed away April 7, 2023 at McWhorter Hospice House of Union County surrounded by family and friends.
Ronnie Huntley was born Feb. 13, 1947 in Florence to the late John Thomas and Venice Campbell Huntley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ronnie Eugene Huntley, age 76, passed away April 7, 2023 at McWhorter Hospice House of Union County surrounded by family and friends.
Ronnie Huntley was born Feb. 13, 1947 in Florence to the late John Thomas and Venice Campbell Huntley.
Ronnie was a Chief Investigator at Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Department, serving for 33 years before retiring. He was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church, serving as the sound coordinator and was a devoted member for many years. Ronnie was a known musician, who sang and played guitar. In addition, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Lastly, he was someone who simply enjoyed telling stories and making others laugh.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Hicks Huntley; son, Jeff Huntley (Stephanie) of Lugoff; granddaughter, Madison Huntley (Aaron) of Lugoff; great-grandson, Steven Burdin; brother, Jerry C. Huntley of Chesterfield; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by two brothers, John Austin Huntley and Larry Thomas Huntley.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service was held at 3:15 p.m., on Tuesday, April 11, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Mack Mullis officiating.
The burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 309, Pageland, SC 29728.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Huntley family.