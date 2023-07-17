“Training scenario; not real patients.”
The Pageland Rescue Squad and Pageland Fire Department conducted a mass-casualty drill Tuesday, July 11, at the Pageland Fire training grounds.
The simulated scenario was that of an active shooter situation with multiple gunshot victims.
Rescuers had to identify how many patients, triage them based on injuries, move them to a treatment area, treat their injuries, and then package them for transport.
According to the release, the scenario provided valuable knowledge in managing a mass casualty situation with limited manpower.
The Pageland Rescue and Fire Department recognized the great job by its members and those who organized the training. They also extend a huge thank you to the Central High FFA for acting as victims for the exercise.