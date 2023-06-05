Pageland and the state’s office of revenue and fiscal affairs have been in the process of drawing new town council elections districts based on the 2020 Census and recent new home sales.

The town’s population decreased 11%, from 2,760 to 1,456, according to the Census. New home construction since the Census has added about 100 homes. The state estimates that each of the six council districts should have 409 residents. The previous ideal district population was 469 residents.