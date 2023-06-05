Pageland and the state’s office of revenue and fiscal affairs have been in the process of drawing new town council elections districts based on the 2020 Census and recent new home sales.
The town’s population decreased 11%, from 2,760 to 1,456, according to the Census. New home construction since the Census has added about 100 homes. The state estimates that each of the six council districts should have 409 residents. The previous ideal district population was 469 residents.
According to the state, two of the six districts have more people than the target of 409. District 3, represented by Shane Hancock, has 550 residents, and District 5, represented by Jessie Kimrey, has 569 residents.
The remaining four districts are all below the target of 409.
District 1: represented by Harold Hutto, 312
District 2: represented by Jimmie Baker, 305
District 3: represented by Kim Mangum, 347
District 6: represented by Calvin Hancock, 373
In drawing new lines the incumbent representations will remain in their current districts. The council asked the state to begin the redistricting process at a recent special meeting. The town will submit an estimated number of new residents based on home sales and annexations since the 2020 census.
In other action, the town council is scheduled to discuss the possibility of buying a ladder truck for the fire department during its June meeting. Fire officials have said this is a critical, expensive need. Estimated purchase could be around one million dollars. The discussion comes as the fire department is paying for repairs to three of its five fire apparatuses. The department recently spent $15,451 for repairs to three fire engines. The expenses are more than what the department had budgeted for repairs for the entire fiscal year.