Robert “Rob” Ransom has been named principal of Central High beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.
Ransom has served as an educator in North Carolina for the last 29 years, with the past 27 years in Richmond County Schools. He began his career as an elementary school physical education teacher in Scotland County, where he worked for two years. He has served as a coach in various sports within the school system during his tenure as a classroom teacher. He also served as a driver education instructor.