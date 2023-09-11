Community Revival
Fork Creek Church, Jefferson UMC, Jefferson Church of God, and Macedonia Baptist are sponsoring a Community Revival Sunday-Thursday, Sept. 17-21, beginning at 7 each evening. The revival will take place at the Macedonia Ministry Building, 3870 Johnson Rd., Jefferson.
Speakers for the revival are as follows: Sunday, David Grubbs, Jefferson Church of God; Monday and Tuesday, Cody Honeycutt, Crestview Baptist, Lancaster; Wednesday, David Sanders, Macedonia Baptist; and Thursday, David Christopher, Jefferson UMC.
Praise and Worship will be led by For My Deliverance and others.
Bereavement Support Group Meeting
Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation will sponsor a Bereavement Support Group meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the office, located at 122 Main Street, Chesterfield.
Join us as we share our own unique grief journeys and as we cherish memories of our loved ones. For more information, contact Cindy Beard at 843.623.9155. Light refreshments will be served.