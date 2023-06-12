Compass Point Graduation

Compass Point Preschool, a collaborative effort between NETC and Chesterfield County First Steps, held its 4k graduation on May 26.

 Contributed

Compass Point Preschool announced the recent graduation of ten 4k students on May 26.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the accomplishments and growth of these talented young students. Parents, family members, teachers, and staff came together to applaud the graduates and recognize their achievements during their time at Compass Point 4K.