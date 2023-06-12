Compass Point Preschool announced the recent graduation of ten 4k students on May 26.
The graduation ceremony celebrated the accomplishments and growth of these talented young students. Parents, family members, teachers, and staff came together to applaud the graduates and recognize their achievements during their time at Compass Point 4K.
Students completing the program included Leilani Black, Malaysia Black, Eleanor Coates, Logan Cook, Damani Douglas, King Douglas, Samantha Esquivel Gomez, Samiry Esquivel Gomez, Jace Howard, and Thomas Purvis.
Compass Point Preschool includes both 3k and 4k programs and is a collaborative effort between Northeast Technical College and Chesterfield County First Steps (CCFS) to provide quality care and first-rate education to help children prepare and transition into kindergarten.
Compass Point is a year-round early education program with degreed early education teachers providing high educational standards in an innovative academic setting. The program is also presented in a laboratory school environment, with students from NETC’s early childhood education assisting degreed teachers and certified instructors to gain first-hand experience. Compass Point is one of the few 4K programs offered in a lab school environment in the state.
To participate in the Compass Point programs, children must be three or four years of age on or before September 1, 2023; be eligible for free or free/reduced lunch or Medicaid; and live in one of the 64 eligible school districts. State funded tuition is available for those who qualify, and for those who are ineligible, there is a private rate option.
To apply for free 4K and/or 4K plus siblings go to SC First Steps 4K (free4ksc.org).