Erica Connery puts learning along the estuary into action aboard the Coastal Discovery, a 45-foot catamaran.

 Courtesy of SC DNR

The children of Sandy Island board a school bus boat for an eight-minute journey across the Waccamaw River to the mainland. There, they ride a traditional bus to public schools. A school bus boat brings to mind a floating classroom. Wouldn’t it be great if South Carolina had a floating classroom where all students could learn about our coast and its estuaries?

Well, it does, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Discovery, a 45-foot catamaran. To revise a line from the Who’s “Going Mobile,” the Carolina Coastal Discovery Marine Education Program went mobile twenty years ago. The Coastal Discovery’s takes people to an intriguing classroom—estuaries where learning takes place in a real lab.