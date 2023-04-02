With a large contingent of track teammates, her track and cross-county coaches, her band director and her family, Amira Raso had her rotunda moment last Wednesday at Central High School when she signed a track scholarship with Charleston Southern.
She is the first Central athlete to have a “rotunda” moment this year. Central traditionally holds scholarship-signing ceremonies at the rotunda, at the entrance to the school.
Her coaches, her mother, and even Raso herself, attribute her successes to an unwavering discipline and dedication.
She holds the school records for the 800, mile and two-mile runs and for cross-country. Her best times came during her junior year – 2:29.42 in the 800, 5:39.84 in the mile and 13.09.68 in the two mile, according to SCRunners. She was .18 of a second from breaking the 20-minute mark in cross-country as a junior.
“You’re the GOAT (greatest of all time),” cheered her teammates at Wednesday ceremony.
Raso said she became interested in running in the second grade, joining a running club. “It was a way to relieve stress and make friends,” she said. In the sixth grade, she started band, at the encouragement of her mother, Patsy Thornton, who played bassoon in her high school band. Raso picked the trumpet. Her initial efforts “sounded like a dying cow.”
Her family moved from Texas to Pageland in the middle of her freshman year. It was not long after that Raso was running and playing in the Central marching band, often doing both activities back-to-back in the afternoon. Her successes were not without problems. She injured her shoulder, her hip, her knees and ankles, while running. Her injuries played a role in the decision to attend – and run for – Charleston Southern.
Raso said she was upfront with the Charleston Southern coaches about her injuries. The Charleston Southern coaches’ response helped Raso make her decision. "They said ‘we will work with, on your level,’ designing a training program to help with my injuries,” Raso said.
That training will start this summer as Raso plans to increase the number of miles she runs each week.
Raso, who ranks eighth in the senior class, plans to study nursing in college with the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse.