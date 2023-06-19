Central High held its annual softball and baseball awards banquet last month. Several awards went to junior varsity and varsity softball and baseball players.
Junior varsity girls’ softball awards were presented to: Jasmine McMillan, Best All Around; and Shariya Myers, Most Improved.
Varsity girls’ softball awards went to: Farrah Price, Rookie of the Year; Madison Blakeney, Best Defensive Player; Keya Miller, Best Offensive Player; Kinsey Mangum, Janet Mangum Memorial Award; and Akaya Joines, All Region Award.
Junior varsity boys’ baseball awards were as following: Camden Threatt, Coaches’ Award; Dylan Tomberlin, Offensive Award; and Preston Sullivan, Defensive Award.
Varsity boys’’ baseball awards were presented to: Cohen Phillips, Coaches’ Award; Ziquan “Petey” Blakeney, All Region Award; Jay Gaither, Shug Haigler “Love of the Game” Award; and Jaedyn Chambers, Willie Williams “All In” Award.
The Varsity Baseball Marty Eubanks Memorial Award was awarded to Jake Savage, Deion Mason, Andrea Eubanks, Trent Strickland, Angerlo Mason, and Raymond Glenn. Glenn was not able to attend the awards banquet.