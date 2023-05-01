Something trendy comes along that’s annoying and you resist. Some manager at work decides to implement a new work procedure. You don’t like it. “C’mon now, just go with the flow.” It takes courage to resist others. In going with the flow people make minor decisions that lead to major consequences. They can’t know that the decision, say, to move to a certain place will lead to situations never imagined. “That’s what happened to you in (fill in where you live)? How’d you end up there?”

Yes, how.

Trending Videos