National bestselling and award-winning author Katherine Reay will bring an intriguing spy story to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center for the August conversation at noon Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The talk will center around her recently published historical novel, “A Shadow in Moscow: A Cold War Story of Two Women Spies.”
The spy novel is full of suspense, intrigue, compelling characters, exotic settings and plot twists that will leave readers gasping.
Reay said her talk will introduce some of the real men and women who worked as western spies behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War and how their true stories influenced and informed her novel.
The story follows the work, sacrifices and tensions experienced by two women spies as they work for MI6 and the CIA, under the ever-watchful eyes of the KGB, until the day a major betrayal forces all western agents to run for their lives. The story is told from alternating points of view — Ingrid, who lost everyone she loved in World War II, and Anya, a young woman who grew up in Moscow before attending college in the United States. The two women come to question the oppressive and paranoid Soviet regime.
Reay is looking forward to sharing her novel at the Cultural Arts Center.
“I hope readers will walk away thoroughly enjoying a quick dip into history and leave eager to learn more, not only through my novel, but by checking out some of the nonfiction books I mention during the talk,” she said.
Reay said she was inspired by the courage and sacrifices of women spies living and working in the Cold War era. Big themes such as love, family, secrets and loyalty emerge as the story unfolds. Reviews indicate it is a page-turner that is hard to put down. Among the critics is Publishers Weekly, which wrote that “readers will be enthralled.”
Reay believes readers will feel they have lived through the Cold War with the two women spies. She hopes the novel will inspire readers to ask themselves what they would have endured or sacrificed to protect their loved ones.
CAC Conversations coordinator John Craig said anyone who loves spy novels and history is going to love this conversation.
“Katherine Reay’s ‘A Shadow in Moscow’ is also a great story about heroic women,” he said. “All of her novels receive strong reader ratings on Amazon and it’s going to be interesting to hear from the author about how she practices her craft.”
Reay earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwestern University and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She lives outside Chicago, Ill., with her husband.
Reay has written 10 books including “Dear Mr. Knightley,” “The Printed Letter Bookshop” and “The London House.” She has also written a nonfiction book, “Awful Beautiful Love.” Her next spy novel, “The Berlin Letters,” will be released in 2024.
For more information on Reay, visit her Facebook page or her website at www.katherinereay.com.
The lecture series, “CAC Conversations” features authors, researchers, civic leaders and entrepreneurs, speaking at the Cultural Arts Center, housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. The series relies on donations to the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation. Donations can be mailed to LCSHP, 1859 Craig Farm Road, Lancaster, SC 29720, or made online at lcshp.org.
The free noontime lectures are held on the first Wednesday of each month. The next lecture, on Sept. 6, will feature author Tracy Enerson Wood, author of the soon-to-be-released novel, “The President’s Wife,” which is about Edith Wilson in the White House. Wood’s previous novels include “The Engineer’s Wife” and “The War Nurse.”
For more information on happenings at the CAC, visit www.lcshp.org.