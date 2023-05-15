As a part of its “Quotes for A Cause” campaign, the Thaxton Insurance Group donated a $435 check to the Chesterfield Baptist Association for its “handicap ramps” outreach program.
Cal Thaxton Jr., owner of the Thaxton Insurance Group; Raquel Smith, manager of the Pageland and Cheraw offices; and Cynthia Southard, an insurance agent with the local office, made the presentation Wednesday, May 10, at the Chesterfield Baptist Association office in Ruby.
Dr. Greg Pierce, director of the Association; Hugh Hagler, director of Missions Outreach; and Junior Williams, a member of the Association, received the check on behalf of the handicap ramps program.
Volunteers for the Association join together to build handicap ramps for residents throughout the county who need the ramps but cannot afford them. The Association depends upon donations to help supply the materials for the ramps.
“We appreciate the Thaxton Insurance Group for reaching out to help people in Chesterfield County,” Hagler remarked. “When you give to help people, what a blessing.”
Hagler said everything given to the Association for the ramps is tax deductible.
Smith said each month the Thaxton Insurance Group picks a charity in each community the business is located to give to through its “Quotes for A Cause” campaign. She said the business puts aside $5 for each quote a month to give to charities. The insurance group has five locations, including Pageland, Cheraw, Kershaw, Camden, and Columbia. Each town has its turn to receive a charitable donation from the campaign, Smith said.