Thaxton Insurance Group donates to handicap ramps program

The Thaxton Insurance Group donated $435 to the Chesterfield Baptist Association’s “Handicap Ramps” program last Wednesday. Pictured are, from left, Junior Williams, a member of the Association; Hugh Hagler, Missions Outreach coordinator; Dr. Greg Pierce, director of the Association; Raquel Smith, manager of the Pageland and Cheraw branches of the Thaxton Insurance Group; Cynthia Southard, insurance agent with the local office; her daughter, Summer Southard; and Cal Thaxton Jr., owner of the Thaxton Insurance Group.

 Contributed

As a part of its “Quotes for A Cause” campaign, the Thaxton Insurance Group donated a $435 check to the Chesterfield Baptist Association for its “handicap ramps” outreach program.

Cal Thaxton Jr., owner of the Thaxton Insurance Group; Raquel Smith, manager of the Pageland and Cheraw offices; and Cynthia Southard, an insurance agent with the local office, made the presentation Wednesday, May 10, at the Chesterfield Baptist Association office in Ruby.

