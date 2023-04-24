Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater told the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council last Friday that crime is in our area, just like every where else.
Sheriff Streater said the trend now is illegal drugs and unlawful carrying of guns. He said there is even human trafficking going on in the county.
He said he is working to reduce crime in the county and to reduce the time it takes to respond to crimes.
He spoke about different programs in place in the county to combat crime and help keep citizens safe.
Streater said every school in the district, except the Palmetto Learning Center, is covered concerning school resource officers.
Also, he said there are officers assigned to handle animal control and litter cases. Streater said there are about 25 calls in to the department each day dealing with animal control. He said litter is a big problem throughout the county, especially along rural roads. However, he said in lieu of putting people in jail or giving them a fine, he could have the magistrate sentence someone to go out and pick up the trash they left behind.
“People putting the trash out should be the people picking it up,” remarked Streater.
He said he is also trying to reactivate the Work Camp program, which used to be known as the chain gang, for nonviolent offenders. People incarcerated would rather be outside cutting grass and working rather than being locked up inside all day, he noted.
Streater said there are 35 officers at the Detention Center, and there are currently 102 inmates there. The Department of Corrections said the numbers are okay as long as they are below 110, he said.
He said the Sheriff’s Office has a Special Response Team of 35 highly trained and dedicated officers. “They’re the ones going into a mass shooting if we ever had one in the county,” Streater remarked. “We can’t wait for a SWAT team; we have to go.”
He said there is also a Blood Hound Team that is used to help track down someone who may have gotten lost. He said when the blood hounds locate the lost person, they will sit down and bark until the officers arrive at the scene. The bloodhounds are also used to track down violent criminals, he said.
Streater said one of his goals is to get out of the office and go to the local towns so the citizens can meet and talk with him. He said the dates and times of the meetings will be advertised.
Another goal of his is to build relationships with the local police chiefs and “talk about things.” He plans to meet with them once a quarter to go over warrants that need to be served and get them served.
He also intends to partner with sheriffs of surrounding counties in attacking crimes. “The bad guys don’t know boundaries,” he said.
Streater said one challenge in fighting some crimes is that officers are not trained to deal with people with mental illnesses. “When we have those cases, I would love to have people trained in the field go along with us,” he said.
Streater said the department is also planning to reach out to local preachers who would come in and minister to inmates. “Jail is not just for punishment,” he said. “But it’s also for rehabilitation.”