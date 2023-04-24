Local sheriff speaks about crime

Sheriff Cambo Streater told the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council last Friday he is working to reduce crime in the county and the time it takes to respond to crimes.

Sheriff Streater said the trend now is illegal drugs and unlawful carrying of guns. He said there is even human trafficking going on in the county.

