The Duke Energy Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to support scholarships for students in surrounding areas to attend GSSM’s summer programs.

HARTSVILLE — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) announced the receipt of a $5,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. The gift will support scholarships for students in surrounding areas to attend GSSM’s summer programs.

Duke Energy’s commitment to education and community development plays a vital role in empowering young minds to pursue their academic interests. The grant will support students in Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield and Marlboro counties who want to attend GSSM’s summer camps.