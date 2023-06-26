HARTSVILLE — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) announced the receipt of a $5,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. The gift will support scholarships for students in surrounding areas to attend GSSM’s summer programs.
Duke Energy’s commitment to education and community development plays a vital role in empowering young minds to pursue their academic interests. The grant will support students in Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield and Marlboro counties who want to attend GSSM’s summer camps.
“STEM based learning is important to stimulate the minds of our future workforce,” said Lauren Baker, Community Relations Liaison for Duke Energy. “Advancing opportunities to allow all students, regardless of socioeconomic background, to further explore fields of science, technology, engineering, and math is a critical investment in tomorrow’s leaders.”
GSSM’s summer programs offer students a unique opportunity to engage in hands-on educational experiences across a wide range of subjects. Through these programs, students are exposed to innovative teaching methods and cutting-edge technologies, fostering their curiosity and passion for science, mathematics and engineering.
“Learning should never stop, regardless of age or time of year,” said GSSM President Danny Dorsel. “The GSSM summer camps provide hands-on educational experiences that inspire and enlighten students during a time of year that too often is not fully utilized for personal growth. The summer camps also provide talented and motivated students insight into what life at GSSM might be like as a high school student.”
The grant from Duke Energy will enable GSSM to offer scholarships to deserving students who may not otherwise have the means to participate. By removing economic barriers, Duke Energy’s support ensures increased access to GSSM’s transformative summer programs.
“For 24 years, GSSM has been blessed with the support of Duke Energy in providing students of all ages with exciting opportunities for STEM education,” said Randy LaCross, GSSM SVP for Outreach & Global Initiatives. “We are grateful for this $5,000 award from the Duke Energy Foundation that enables students from Darlington, Chesterfield, Marlboro, and Dillon Counties to receive scholarships for GSSM residential, day, and virtual STEM summer camps.”
Duke Energy’s gift and ongoing partnership with GSSM highlights the mutual commitment to equipping the next generation with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in STEM fields, to contribute to community growth and to foster a bright future for South Carolina and beyond.
For more information on GSSM, please visit www.scgssm.org or call 843-383-3901.
About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics
One of the few specialized public residential high schools of its kind, the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) exists to push motivated young learners beyond their perceived levels of academic ability. Founded in 1988 under the leadership of the late Governor Carroll Campbell, GSSM has consistently raised the bar for STEM education in the Palmetto State. GSSM’s two-year residential high school program—as well as its virtual high school programs, summer camps, and outreach programs—all invite young people to explore the subjects they love in a diverse, inclusive, and uncommonly supportive academic environment. Here, challenge is viewed as a gateway to opportunity. GSSM students embrace the school’s rigorous approach to education and in so doing begin to realize their full potential. Learn more by visiting www.scgssm.org.