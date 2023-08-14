“If Jesus came with me to school, I would respect him and everyone else, too. I would not hit, would not call people names, and I would not or push,” says Michael, age 6.

We have a tendency to act one way around some people and put our best foot forward around others. Jesus said, “Inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.” (Matthew 25:40) Oops!

