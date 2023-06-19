Sgt. Austin Lance Clark, 38, of Pageland, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 in Charlotte, NC.
Sgt. Clark was born on April 20, 1985 in Monroe, NC to Sandra Delane Kirkley Clark and the late Roy F. Clark Jr. He was a dedicated son and a devoted father to Scarlett that served our country during wartime as a Sergeant in the US Army. Austin rescued his beloved dog, Reese in 2012 off of the interstate in Columbia. Reese saved Austin’s life. All of his Army friends thought that he was a physical stud and he had the longest, most beautiful eyelashes.
His first job was working at Town & Country in Pageland. After returning home as an honorably discharged veteran, he felt honored while working at the VA to help other veterans after they returned home from their overseas service. He was a valued employee that worked for Titan Stainless Steel as an Account Executive for Key Accounts.
Austin is predeceased by the love of his life, Heather Ryan Owens; maternal grandfather, Wylie P. Kirkley and his four legged companion, Reese.
Sgt. Clark is survived by his mother, Sandra Delane Clark of Pageland; daughter, Scarlett Jayde Clark of Pageland; sister, Shelly Clark Jowers (Jamie) of Jefferson; paternal grandparents, Roy F. Clark Sr. and Carole Clark of Pageland; maternal grandmother, Mary Kirkley (Len Hicks) of Jefferson; maternal aunts, Amy Kirkley of Pageland, and Loretta Terranella of North Myrtle Beach; nieces, Lauren, Kylie, Raegan and Jana; cousins, Kirklee, Donavon and Tyler and brothers and sisters in service.
The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at Baumgartner Funeral Home, 708 W. McGregor St., Pageland, SC 29728. There was a Celebration of Life Graveside Service at 4:00 p.m., Friday, June 16, at First Baptist Church of Pageland with Pastor David Grubbs and Donavan Small officiating, followed by Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of those suffering with PTSD to The Mighty Oaks Foundation, 33134 Magnolia Circle, Suite A, Unit 10, Magnolia, TX 77354 or giving@mightyoaksprograms.org.
Austin is remembered as being fun-loving and witty. He was an avid Gamecock fan and loved to fish. Austin saved five lives as an organ donor.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is serving the Clark family.