Sgt. Austin Lance Clark, 38, of Pageland, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 in Charlotte, NC.

Sgt. Clark was born on April 20, 1985 in Monroe, NC to Sandra Delane Kirkley Clark and the late Roy F. Clark Jr. He was a dedicated son and a devoted father to Scarlett that served our country during wartime as a Sergeant in the US Army. Austin rescued his beloved dog, Reese in 2012 off of the interstate in Columbia. Reese saved Austin’s life. All of his Army friends thought that he was a physical stud and he had the longest, most beautiful eyelashes.