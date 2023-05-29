Friday night lights, a happening in many small towns across the country during the fall, finds many young men put in long hours to try and realize their dream. Few realize the chance to play beyond high school. The opportunity presented to Broughton “BR” Hatcher, who played left tackle and linebacker his senior year for the Pageland Central Eagles, is a rare one. Hatcher, signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers, has a chance to make it to the NFL as a long snapper.

Hatcher also played baseball and basketball for the Eagles. Baseball was “…my favorite since I played it the longest.” He began long snapping his sophomore year under then Eagles Head Coach Trent Usher. His best memory on the field, he says was, “On the field I would have to say it was when we came back and beat Lee Central my junior year. It was a great team win and everyone really came together.”

