Friday night lights, a happening in many small towns across the country during the fall, finds many young men put in long hours to try and realize their dream. Few realize the chance to play beyond high school. The opportunity presented to Broughton “BR” Hatcher, who played left tackle and linebacker his senior year for the Pageland Central Eagles, is a rare one. Hatcher, signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers, has a chance to make it to the NFL as a long snapper.
Hatcher also played baseball and basketball for the Eagles. Baseball was “…my favorite since I played it the longest.” He began long snapping his sophomore year under then Eagles Head Coach Trent Usher. His best memory on the field, he says was, “On the field I would have to say it was when we came back and beat Lee Central my junior year. It was a great team win and everyone really came together.”
Off the field Hatcher’s best memory at Central came as a member of the student council. “(We) convinced the staff to auction off their jobs for the day, and we got to be our favorite staff member for the day. I won the resource officer role. At the time Greg Perry was our SRO, and getting to hang out with him for the day was awesome.”
Hatcher says he is enjoying his time in Green Bay so far. “It’s definitely different from Jefferson, but it’s not overwhelming. There are plenty of things to do in the area, but it’s not the fast-paced city life. Everything is still spread out and quiet, which makes it easier to focus on football.”
He singled out Green Bay’s fans as well. “The fans are extremely supportive of everything Packers, and it’s awesome to know that going out into the community. They make you feel welcome for sure.”
As an undrafted free agent, Hatcher’s contract is not guaranteed. Unlike high draft picks, he receives no signing bonus. Teams often give UDFA’s incentive bonuses if they make the team.
Despite being an UDFA, Hatcher says Green Bay is giving him plenty of support. “The culture and environment is that of a family. Everyone checks in and helps each other (in) any way possible, no matter how you got here.”
Teams use long snappers on special teams, snapping the ball on punts and field goals. Hatcher is currently competing with veteran Matt Orzech for the Packers long snapper position. Despite the competition, Hatcher said, “He’s been extremely helpful in me learning the ropes of NFL football and helping me be best the best I can be.”
Despite being a long way from Jefferson, Hatcher still stays in touch with his coaches from Central. “I am in touch with head football coach Shane Griffin and head baseball coach Trent Strickland the most. Both of those guys coached me coming through, and both were huge influences on me. Both were great at teaching me it’s not about what you do, but how you do it.”
The lessons learned under the lights playing for the Eagles Hatcher hopes will help him realize his dream in the NFL. His biggest takeaway from those years? “I’d say my one rep at the time mentality. No matter if the last one was perfect or terrible, it’s always about the next rep at hand.”