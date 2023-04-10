From 22,000 miles high, a satellite dropped an uncanny merging of highway and music into my path. XM Radio played the comedic ACME siren whistle that rose, then fell smooth as silk. The second that whistle kicked off “Highway 61 Revisited,” a Highway 61 sign popped into view on the right-hand shoulder.

I was driving Highway 61 down Branchville, South Carolina, way. Sixty-seven miles long, this north-south designated highway runs east to west. I can tell you one thing for sure. This road runs through my youth.

