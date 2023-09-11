As a result of Hurricane Idalia, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has extended the filing deadline for those who requested an extension on their 2022 Individual Income Tax returns to Feb. 15, 2024.
This tax relief follows the IRS’s decision to postpone its filing deadline for South Carolina taxpayers due to the effects of the storm.
In addition to Individual Income Tax returns for extension filers, this relief includes:
Business Income Tax returns originally due between Aug. 29, 2023 and Feb. 15, 2024.
- This includes corporations with an extension to file by Oct. 16, 2023 and tax-exempt organizations with an extension to file by Nov. 15, 2023.
Estimated Income Tax payments
- originally due Sept. 15, 2023 and Jan. 16, 2024.
- Certain quarterly Withholding Tax returns and payments, including those originally due on Oct. 31, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024.
These returns and payments are now due Feb. 15, 2024.
Other taxes are not eligible for tax relief, including filing and paying other state taxes administered by the SCDOR. Review Information Letter 23-12 for more information.
Tips for Individual Income Tax extension filers
The extension is for filing your return, not for payment.
- If you have not yet paid your Income Tax balance, you may owe additional penalties and interest.
- It’s faster, more secure, and more accurate than filing a paper return.
- You may face a penalty if you file after Feb. 15, 2024.
Keep a copy of your tax return for your records.
For more information on Hurricane Idalia tax relief, visit dor.sc.gov/emergencies, which will be updated as new information becomes available.