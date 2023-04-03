National Library Week is April 23-April 29.
The theme this year is “There’s More to the Story.” We hope you will visit the library during the month of April and see that your local library is full of stories in a large array of formats. We offer eBooks, children’s books, large print books, newspapers, magazines, and cookbooks. But wait, there’s so much more to our story, we offer book clubs, crochet clubs, children’s programs, Storytime, games, art activities and so much more.
Check out this month’s activities below.
The Friends of the Chesterfield County Library will present a Meet the Author Luncheon featuring Caleb Wygal at noon on May 11, at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Building located at 300 Market Street in Cheraw. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds support the Chesterfield County Libraries. Tickets can be purchased at the Chesterfield Library and at the Matheson Library.
Chesterfield Library, Matheson Library, and Pageland Library: Open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Jefferson and McBee Depot: Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Pageland Library Adult Activities:
April 20 10:00 a.m. — Book Club
Every Wednesday afternoon from 2:00-4:00 p.m., games, puzzles, and coloring supplies will be available for everyone to enjoy.
Pageland Library Children’s Activities:
Monday’s 11:00 a.m. — Storytime (No Storytime April 24)
April 3: 3:00 p.m. — Lego Club
April 17: 3:00 p.m. — Spring Crafternoon
Chesterfield Library Adult Activities:
April 12: 10:00 a.m. — Adult Bingo
Chesterfield Library Children’s Activities:
Tuesday’s 11:00 a.m. — Storytime (No Storytime April 25)
April 4: 3:00 p.m. — Lego Club
April 18: 3:00 p.m. — Spring Crafternoon
McBee Library Adult Activities:
Friday’s: 11:00 a.m. — Crochet Class
McBee Library Children’s Activities:
Wednesday’s: 11:00 a.m. — Storytime (No Storytime April 26)
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday join us at the McBee Library at 3:00 for games, puzzles, and movies. Everyone is welcome.
Jefferson Library Adult Activities:
April 3: 11:00 a.m. — Book Club
April 24: 11:00 a.m. — Adult Art Class (Supplies will be furnished)
Jefferson Library Children’s Activities:
April 5: 3:00 p.m. — Lego Club
April 19: 3:00 p.m. — Spring Crafternoon
Matheson Library (Cheraw) Adult Activities:
Wednesday’s: 10:00 a.m. — Seated Aerobic Exercise on DVD
Friday’s: 9:00 a.m. — Online Computer Class
April 19: 10:30 a.m. — Movie Day Showing A Journal for Jordan
Come to Matheson during the month of April and see if you can correctly guess the number of Flowers in our jar. The winner will receive a prize.
Coloring pages, word search puzzles, grab bag crafts, and crossword puzzles are available every day.
Matheson Library (Cheraw) Children’s Activities:
Thursday’s: 11:00 a.m. — Storytime (No Storytime April 27)
April 6: 3:00 p.m. — Lego Club
April 20: 3:00 p.m. — Spring Crafternoon
New Book List for April:
A Winter Grave by Peter May
Honey Roasted: A Coffeehouse Mystery by Cleo Coyle (LP)
The Summoning by Heather Graham
Storm Watch: A Joe Pickett Novel by C.J. Box
River Sing Me Home by Eleanor Shearer
The Prada Plan 2: Leah’s Story by Ashley Antoinette
An Amish Quilting Bee by Amy Clipston
Cautionary Tales: A Collection of Scary Stories Starring Favorite Disney Villains by Ridley Pearson (JF)
Where Two Worlds Meet: A Guide to Connecting with Your Teenage Grandchildren by Jerry Witkovsky
Three Billy Goats Gruff by Mac Barnett (JNF)
Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery by Cynthia Yuan Cheng (JF)