National Library Week is April 23-April 29.

The theme this year is “There’s More to the Story.” We hope you will visit the library during the month of April and see that your local library is full of stories in a large array of formats. We offer eBooks, children’s books, large print books, newspapers, magazines, and cookbooks. But wait, there’s so much more to our story, we offer book clubs, crochet clubs, children’s programs, Storytime, games, art activities and so much more.

Trending Videos