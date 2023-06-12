Approximately 200 attendees enjoyed delicious food and dancing during the CHESCO Services Prom 2023 Saturday, June 10.
Danny Sapp, director of the CHESCO Pageland workshop, said the event is something the consumers from across the county look forward to all year long.
“They had the time of their life,” Sapp remarked.
Participants of the prom enjoyed refreshments prepared by local caterer, Annie Freeman, and Mildred Deese. Music was provided by DjMon.
Michelle Melton was coordinator of the annual event.
Sponsors for the prom included Lynches River Electric Co-op, RiverNet, Brandon Price Insurance Agency, Sportsman Paradise, and A Gathering Place.
Sapp said the CHESCO Services is grateful to South Pointe Christian School for allowing the use of its gym for the prom.