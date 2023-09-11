“Moses holded out his stick, and it splitted up,” says Jessica, age 6. “It was a miracle when Moses put the stick into the big sea,” adds Hillary, 6.

Gee, I wonder whether Teddy Roosevelt was thinking of Moses when he said, “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.”

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God three times a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.