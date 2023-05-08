PAGELAND — The Pageland Police Department released information through its official FaceBook account related to an incident at the Sportsman Paradise.
According to the release, officers with the department responded to a glass break alarm during the morning hours on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Officers arrived at the 102 W. McGregor Street location where two suspects ran on foot, according to the report. The Pageland Police Department reported officers arrested one juvenile who was attempting to leave the store. According to the report, the juvenile is being charged as an adult in the case. At the time of the release, Police were asking for information related to the incident; including help with identifying the other two suspects and help in locating a stolen Rock Island Armory AR style shotgun.
Sportsman Paradise has offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects by contacting the Pageland Police Department at 843-672-6437.
In a separate report, Pageland Police said it was looking to identify an individual who reportedly broke into a building at a CHESCO workshop on McGregor Street.
The Pageland Police Department posted on its FaceBook account that three window AC units were stolen on May 3, 2023 at 2:35 a.m. Information regarding the incident can be reported to the Police Department at 843-672-6437.