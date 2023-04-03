Pageland
Easter Egg Hunt
Moore’s Park Gazebo
Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Details: Over 2,000 eggs
Including cash and local merchant coupons
Age groups: 0-2, 3-5, 6-9, 9 & up
Special appearances by: Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Elmo, Wally the Watermelon, Lynches River Electric Co-op’s Willie Wiredhand, Rock Star the Dog from Sassy K9 Klips, the Food LION and the Easter Bunny!
The event is a Community Coalition project sponsored by the Pageland Chamber of Commerce, Pageland Garden Club, Pageland Police Department and Pageland Fire Department.
Jefferson
Jefferson Dixie Youth Family Day
Dixie Youth Ballfield
Saturday, April 22
Details: Games begin at 9 a.m. There will be a Ceremony at 12 p.m.
Mt. Croghan
Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Rivers Park
Saturday, April 8, starting at 12 noon
Details: Easter goodies and prizes will be handed out.
Chesterfield
Kidsfest & Egg Hunt
Craig Park, Bittle St.
Saturday, April 8
Details: The event features an Easter Egg hunt for children: 10:30 a.m., k-2nd graders; 10:45 a.m., 3rd-5th graders; 11 a.m., kindergarten and below. Kidsfest is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Most activities are free or for a nominal fee. Concessions are available for purchase.
Contact the Greater Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce for more information at 843-623-2343.
Cheraw
EGGnormous Easter Egg Hunt
Sponsored by the town of Cheraw Recreation and Leisure Services Department and local churches
Arrowhead Park
Saturday, April 8
Children 9 years old & younger
Registration, 1 p.m.
Egg hunt, 1:30 p.m.
Details Children will be placed into different groups and hunt times. Come enjoy music, the F/X Game truck and enter the drawing for great prizes (for children only).
This EGGnormous hunt is co-sponsored by the following local churches: Cheraw First Baptist, Cheraw Family Worship, Free Worship, Fisher Hill Community Baptist, Pee Dee Union Baptist, Pleasant Grove AME Zion, Robinson AME Zion & Word of Life.
There will be vendors (LMS Coaches, Kona Ice, Monica’s Italian Ice & Frozen Delights & More) on site for food purchase.